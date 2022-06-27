Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Educated Youths From Special Backward Tribes To Get Government Jobs In Chhattisgarh

The move will benefit over 9,000 youths belonging to particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs).

Educated Youths From Special Backward Tribes To Get Government Jobs In Chhattisgarh
Educated youths from special backward tribes in Chhattisgarh will be given government jobs

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 8:39 pm

Educated youths from special backward tribes in Chhattisgarh will be given government jobs through the direct recruitment process as per qualifications, an official said on Monday.

The move will benefit over 9,000 youths belonging to particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) such as Pahari Korwa, Birhor, Kamar, Bhunjia, Abujhmadia, Baiga and Pando, he said.

"On Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's direction, the General Administration Department on Monday issued an order in this regard to the collectors of 17 districts, including Korba, Surguja, Jashpur, Balrampur and Gariaband," the official said.

Related stories

Centre Finds Caste Census Of Backward Classes Administratively Difficult, Tells SC

NEET Shattering Dreams Of Backward Class Aspirants, Advantage For Elite: Tamil Nadu Bill

"In the meeting of Chhattisgarh Tribal Advisory Committee chaired by the chief minister on August 27, 2019, it was decided that educated eligible youths from special backward tribal communities will be provided government jobs as per their eligibility after conducting a survey," the order read.

There are as many as 9623 such youths from these communities in the 17 districts, and sanction has been granted to recruit those eligible to vacant Class III and IV posts through direct recruitment process, he said.

Incidentally, the CM had, on Sunday, made an announcement in this regard after a tribal girl demanded a job during his public interaction drive in Bagicha block of Jashpur district, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Educated Youths Special Backward Tribes Government Jobs Public Interaction Chhattisgarh Direct Recruitment Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Export Growth Euphoria For FY22 Is Much Ado About Little

India's Export Growth Euphoria For FY22 Is Much Ado About Little

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident