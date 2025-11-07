ED Raids Bars And Restaurants In Bengal Over Money Laundering And Human Trafficking Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches across several locations in West Bengal as part of a money laundering investigation into an alleged organised human trafficking and prostitution network being run through certain bars and restaurants, officials said.
According to PTI, the federal agency conducted raids at eight premises in Bidhannagar (North 24 Parganas district), Kolkata, and Siliguri under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The money laundering case originates from multiple FIRs and charge sheets filed by the state police against the accused, Jagjit Singh, Ajmal Siddiqui, Bishnu Mundra, and others, officials said.
The accused allegedly lured and exploited vulnerable women under the pretext of providing jobs and later forced them into prostitution to earn illicit proceeds, they added.
Officials further alleged that the money generated, running into crores of rupees and collected largely in cash, was laundered through several companies controlled by the accused.
Investigations into the financial trail and possible beneficiaries are continuing, reported PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)