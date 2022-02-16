Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Earthquake Of 3.2 Magnitude Felt In Kashmir's Pahalgam, No Damage Reported So far

According to the Disaster Management authority, the epicentre of the earthquake was 15 kilometres south-southwest of Pahalgam, the base camp for Shri Amarnath yatra

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 11:56 am

A mild intensity earthquake with epicentre in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area shook the valley on Wednesday.

So far, no damage has been reported due to the tremor.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on Richter scale was felt at around 5.43 am in Kashmir, an official of the Disaster Management authority said.

He said the epicentre of the earthquake was 15 kilometres south-southwest of Pahalgam, the base camp for Shri Amarnath yatra, at a depth of 16 kilometres.

The official said there were no reports of any damage so far. 

National Earthquake Jammu And Kashmir Pahalgam
