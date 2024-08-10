National

EAM Jaishankar Meets Maldivian President Muizzu As India Seeks To Reset Bilateral Ties

EAM S Jaishankar's trip to Maldives comes weeks after President Mohamed Muizzu's visit to India in June to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu | Photo: PTI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu in Male on Saturday and emphasised New Delhi's commitment to deepen India-Maldives ties for the benefit of the people in the two countries and the region.

Jaishankar is on a three-day official visit to Maldives to reset the bilateral relationship, the first high-level trip from India after the archipelago nation's pro-China president Muizzu assumed office last year.

"Privileged to call on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. Conveyed greetings of PM @NarendraModi. Committed to deepening India-Maldives ties for the benefit of our people and the region," Jaishankar posted on X along with a photograph of the meeting.

Jaishankar's trip to the Maldives comes weeks after President Muizzu's visit to India in June to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.

