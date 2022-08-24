Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
EAM Jaishankar Calls On Brazilian President Bolsonaro

This is External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's first-ever official visit to South America.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Twitter

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 9:14 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar, who is here on a six-day official visit to Latin America, appreciated President Bolsonaro's assessment on current global developments.

"An honour to call on President Jair Bolsonaro. Conveyed warm greetings of PM @narendramodi and congratulations on Brazil's 200 years of Independence. Valued his guidance to further develop the #IndiaBrazil strategic partnership," he tweeted.

Earlier, Jaishankar paid tribute to the bust of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at the City Park here in the Brazilian capital.

Mahatma Gandhi’s bust was donated by the Government of India and was installed in January 2020 in the City Park.

"Paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi ji at City Park in Brasilia. The power of his timeless message continues to inspire and empower millions around the world," Jaishankar tweeted.

This is his first-ever official visit to South America.

Jaishankar also interacted with the Indian community settled here. "Was nice to meet Indians settled here for many decades, as also Brazilian friends of India, he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

