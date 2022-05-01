Sunday, May 01, 2022
Drug Cartel Busted, Three Held With Drugs in Assam

The team first arrested two persons, including a woman, and recovered around 5 gm of drugs from them, said SI Lakhimpur.

Representational Image File Photo

Updated: 01 May 2022 4:20 pm

Three persons have been arrested for being in possession of suspected drugs in Assam's Lakhimpur district, a top police officer said on Sunday. 

Drugs were also recovered from the eight-year-old son of one of those who were arrested, during an operation by a joint team of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Police, he said. 

“We had specific information and based on it, a joint police team from Bihpuria (Assam) and Banderdewa (Arunachal) carried out the operation on Saturday.

“The team first arrested two persons, including a woman, and recovered around 5 gm of drugs from them. The man was apprehended earlier too, on allegations of drug trafficking, but later released on bail,” Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa said. 

Rajkhowa said based on inputs of the duo, another woman was nabbed from Harmati area of the district.

“We also found pouches containing drugs from the school uniform of the son of the woman arrested from Harmati,” the SP said, adding, the boy was not taken into custody.

The minor will undergo counselling, Rajkhowa said. Further investigation is underway. 

