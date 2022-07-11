Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Draupadi Murmu Seeks Support of BJP Lawmakers In Uttarakhand For July 18 Presidential Polls

Draupadi Murmu reached Uttrakhand to seek the support of the BJP lawmakers in the state for the upcoming presidential elections.

undefined
NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 5:20 pm

NDA's candidate Draupadi Murmu arrived at Uttrakhand on Monday to seek the support of BJP lawmakers for the July 18 presidential elections. Murmu was accorded a warm welcome as she arrived at the Jollygrant Airport by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues, BJP MLAs, MPs, and a host of party leaders.

 Soon after her arrival at the airport, Murmu accompanied by Dhami and others visited the Shaheed Sthal at the collectorate to pay tributes to those who fought for the statehood movement. She then visited the chief minister’s residence where a cultural program was organized in her honor. It was followed by her meeting with BJP MLAs and MPs. 

 The BJP has 47 members in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly, five MPs in the Lok Sabha, and three in the Rajya Sabha from the state. Murmu, who earlier served as the Governor of Jharkhand, is pitted against joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. If elected, she will be the first tribal woman to hold the top constitutional office. 

Related stories

Draupadi Murmu To Seek Support Form BJP Lawmakers In Her Visit To Bengal

Draupadi Murmu Meets H D Deve Gowda, Seeks JD(S) Support

NDA Presidential Nominee Droupadi Murmu To Jaipur Has Been Rescheduled To July 13

Tags

National Draupadi Murmu Presidential Elections Uttarakhand Assembly Yashwant Sinha Jollygrant Airport
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Not The Time To Lose Hope': Why Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Is Sticking With 'Team Uddhav'

'Not The Time To Lose Hope': Why Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Is Sticking With 'Team Uddhav'

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0