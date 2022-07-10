Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Draupadi Murmu Meets H D Deve Gowda, Seeks JD(S) Support

Murmu went to a hotel where she addressed the BJP legislators and MPs, seeking their support in the election. She had in the past spoken to Gowda and sought his well-wishes on the presidential election and H D Kumaraswamy had indicated the party's support to her.

Draupadi Murmu Meets H D Deve Gowda, Seeks JD(S) Support PTI Photo

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 9:16 pm

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu on Sunday met former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and sought the JD(S) support for the presidential election on July 18.

She was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, and BJP national general secretary C T Ravi during the meeting with Gowda. His sons H D Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister, and H D Revanna, a former minister, were also present.

Earlier, Bommai and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other functionaries of the party received Murmu on her arrival here by a private jet by garlanding her and honouring her with a shawl and Mysuru 'peta' (turban).

Later, Murmu went to a hotel where she addressed the BJP legislators and MPs, seeking their support in the election. She had in the past spoken to Gowda and sought his well-wishes on the presidential election and H D Kumaraswamy had indicated the party's support to her.

(With PTI Inputs)

