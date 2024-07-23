Don’t Sidestep Caste In The Spiritual Space

Indeed, the proliferation of these babas and deras is indicative of the collapse of the traditional social security net and solidarities, even the aspirational ones. However, one factor that often gets sidelined in these discussions is the ubiquitous caste system in India and its mainstreaming with world religions. The religious congregation in Hathras owed their allegiance to the cult of Narayan Sakar Hari (Bhole Baba) who belongs to the Dalit Jatav community, and so are most of his followers. In Punjab and Haryana, deras are popular among the subaltern castes. A large number of deras that exist have a direct connection with the disillusionment of the subaltern castes and the discriminatory religious practices embedded into the system of mainstream religious traditions. In Punjab, despite Sikhism’s unequivocal anti-caste position, a caste-like formation has emerged over the centuries, leading to the rise of a dominant caste of Jatt Sikhs which monopolised both the sacred and the temporal spaces. The people from the lower castes faced discrimination not just in gurdwaras, but also in funeral places. So in village after village, Dalit gurdwaras emerged.