Does Bengaluru Hate North Indians? Influencer's 'Leave' Message Goes Viral Amid Recent Rage Incidents

Earlier in July, a woman talked about her difficult experience while working in Bengaluru. She mentioned how stressful it was to commute by auto from her flat to the office and back. She expressed frustration over local auto drivers who would ask why she was in Bangalore since she was from the North, whether she was learning Kannada, and if she liked anything other than the weather. She also noted that they often asked for more money because she was newly married and pretended not to understand her when she spoke in Hindi or English. She described her interactions with the locals as "very bad."