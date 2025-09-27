Do We Still Need Monuments? Rethinking Memory, Identity And Nation-Building In The 21st Century

Monuments embody shared memories of pride, struggle, and resilience, shaping collective identity and reinforcing India’s unity in diversity.
They act as tools of cultural exchange, soft power, and diplomacy—projecting India’s heritage globally while fostering cross-cultural understanding.
Monuments drive tourism, support artisanal growth, and serve as living reminders that reinterpret history, offering both economic opportunity and lessons for the future.
Monuments echo stories from the past, waiting to be discovered and heard. Their walls, the weathered rocks, and bronze edifices have etched poems that whisper timeless truths of history that remind the people of the present about the journeys and struggles of their ancestors and represent a collective history that binds them together with a civilisation. Their tales, in essence, can neither be erased nor dismissed.
Shared pride, sorrow, and resilience
Historical sites are not just for the admiration of architecture and fulfilling general curiosity about the rich heritage. They are a medium to empower people and help them find identity and self. During the perilous colonial era, the discovery of India’s cultural grandeur and the great empires that once ruled the land became instrumental in restoring the lost pride and honour in the citizens that was lost in the white supremacy propaganda of the British. Indians who once felt uncivilised, backwards, and powerless started to have a collective sense of belonging that shaped their self-concept and became a source of building self-worth.
The shared nature of memories today has become a strong driver of India’s unity in diversity. The shared architectures are long-standing symbols of peace that have existed within various identity groups in India as they shared their knowledge and practices, showcasing the interconnected and interdependent nature of humanity.
Immortalising power and courage
In 21st-century India, where globalisation and neoliberalisation often pose the threat of cultural homogenisation and disconnect with traditions, monuments serve as forgotten mirrors that let citizens see honour in their identity and warn them about the war scars that were endured to preserve the cultural and historical glory of the nation. Monuments in this sense are not just nation builders but the nation’s soul and spirit.
It's not just the monuments of the past but also those of the present that unite people through a common emotional landscape. They represent what is honoured in society and prompt people to think about what must be done in the present to leave behind a legacy and testimony to the glorious achievements that will continue to inspire, guide, and strengthen the generations to come.
Cultural exchange
For travellers, monuments are a window into the cultural tapestry of their land, holding whispers of the battles and power struggles that shaped the present, evoking a sense of mutual respect and admiration. In other words, monuments are conduits of cultural exchange. They offer other cultures an experience of values, ideas, and beliefs that shaped the people and their practices today.
India’s colonial heritage features the Indo-Saracenic architectural style. The harmony of European elements (Gothic-style pointed arches) and Indian elements (domes and minarets) is ironically commemorative of the tumultuous times of India’s resistance to colonialism. It represents the significance of India’s desire for self-rule and the nationalism within people, giving travellers a glimpse into the heart of India.
Monuments can thus bridge the gap between cultures, foster cross-cultural compassion, and give a means of experiencing cultural diversity that reduces fear of differences between races.
Global Assertion and International Recognition
Several iconic monuments like the Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Hampi, and Qutub Minar are designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites, representing India’s architectural prowess on a global stage. These glorious structures help in creating India’s civilisational identity for building soft power and maintaining cultural diplomacy. They shape international perceptions by emphasising India’s cultural value in the world through sophisticated architectural traditions from the Mughal empire’s Taj Mahal and Red Fort to the rock-cut architecture from the Gupta period in Ajanta and Ellora, and Dravidian-style temples in Madurai.
Cultural diplomacy ensures that a country is seen as inventive, amiable, and powerful at the same time, and monuments are timeless tools for harbouring it. Buddhist architecture has long served the purpose of promoting India’s soft power through its spiritual significance. An example of the modern era could be the Queen Heo Memorial Park,which was built in 2001 in Ayodhya through collaboration between India and South Korea. It represents the cultural interconnectedness with the legend of Queen Hwang-ok, who journeyed through the sea from India to marry a Korean king in Karak. In fact, many people in Karak, see Ayodhya as their homeland and visit the park for the connection they feel.
Promoting artisanal growth
India is a land of fine craftsmanship, and to preserve monuments is to preserve the artistic brilliance of the artisanal communities in India. The ongoing efforts in preserving monuments and building new national structures directly benefit artisans who showcase exceptional dexterity in carving and replicating the intricate patterns from the past, giving them more economic opportunities. The same is true when new monuments are constructed, giving artists the chance to grow and get recognition for their brilliance while ensuring financial stability.
Cultural Tourism—Endless economic opportunities
Tourism is a key driver of financial growth in rising economies like India, and monuments are indispensable for maximising these opportunities. The tourist activities give local businesses an exponential boost while promoting cultural identity that binds an entire nation together. For example, the Queen Heo Memorial Park in Ayodhya attracts descendants of the Karak clan for pilgrimage among hundreds of Korean visitors every year. Moreover, often creating opportunities for community-based tourism that anchors itself on sustainable practices and preservation of indigenous cultures, heritage tourism contributes to the growth of a country in more than one dimension.
Tools of collective thinking—recontextualizing monuments
From intricate murals to empty spaces that once bore witness to battles are monuments that serve as a collective focal point of reference for the people of a culture, shaping their emotions, values, and eventually decision-making. When one talks about monuments as cultural tools of thinking, it means that as monuments continue to be mediums of transmitting cultural narratives and shape identities, they create and reinvent ideas and philosophies that continue to be reinterpreted by communities. This implies monuments are both permanent and ephemeral, as while they are spatial anchors, their meanings change through socio-political movements and evolution as the audience changes.
The debate of whether monuments are needed or not arises when one views monuments in their singularity. Many argue that monuments often honour the wrong side of history and glorify the problematic. While intentions are good, the thought comes from a state of denial of the truth of what happened. Instead of hiding, the past deserves to be discovered, heard, and studied so civilisations can continue to rise with learnings from the past while keeping faith in their abilities through a self-worth that comes with cultural heritage. In a way, they teach how there is always some good in the bad and bad in the good, which is the ultimate reality.
To lose a monument is to lose a fragment of humanity’s identity, as they represent the delicate common past that holds a nation together—shared scars, heroes, and struggles that form the collective purpose that laythe very foundation of a nation. To put it simply, a nation-state is shaped by its heritage, which is the cornerstone of national identity, as they are enduring symbol of past glory and cultural pride as well as reminders of what remains to be built and changed.