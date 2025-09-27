Do We Still Need Monuments? Rethinking Memory, Identity And Nation-Building In The 21st Century

The debate of whether monuments are needed or not arises when one views monuments in their singularity. Many argue that monuments often honour the wrong side of history and glorify the problematic. While intentions are good, the thought comes from a state of denial of the truth of what happened. Instead of hiding, the past deserves to be discovered, heard, and studied so civilisations can continue to rise with learnings from the past while keeping faith in their abilities through a self-worth that comes with cultural heritage. In a way, they teach how there is always some good in the bad and bad in the good, which is the ultimate reality.