Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Disengagement Process in Gogra-Hotsprings Area Going As Per Schedule: Indian Army Chief 

Gen Pande, who has returned to Delhi after a two-day visit to Ladakh, on Monday addressed a seminar on Army logistics at Manekshaw Centre here, and also referred to the eastern Ladakh border standoff that erupted two years ago. 

Army Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Pande
Army Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Pande PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 1:34 pm

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Monday said the process of Indian and Chinese militaries disengaging from Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh was "going as per schedule".

The External Affairs Ministry had said on September 9 that the disengagement process will be completed by September 12.

Gen Pande, who has returned to Delhi after a two-day visit to Ladakh, on Monday addressed a seminar on Army logistics at Manekshaw Centre here, and also referred to the eastern Ladakh border standoff that erupted two years ago. 

"I will have to go and take stock. But, it (disengagement process) is going as per schedule, and what was decided," he told PTI on the sidelines of the event, when asked about the status of the process.

Gen Pande on Saturday had carried out a comprehensive review of the overall security situation in eastern Ladakh, two days after Indian and Chinese militaries began disengaging from Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in the region.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

The ministry's comment on September 9 had come a day after the Indian and Chinese armies had announced that they have begun to disengage from the Gogra-Hotsprings Patrolling Point 15.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi had said that according to the agreement, "the disengagement process in this area started on September 8 at 8:30 am and will be completed by September 12".

Related stories

Army Chief General Pande To Visit Ladakh Today Amid India-China Disengagement At Gogra-Hotsprings

Army Chief General Manoj Pande Holds Talk With South African Counterpart

Army Chief Visits Chennai Military Station

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Army Chief Lieutenant General Indian Army Indian Military National Security Manoj Pande New Delhi
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka