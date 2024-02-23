Diary: The Decline of Adivasiyat And The Battle For Identity

Forced to Change

We have lived Adivasiyat since our childhood. This is the ideology of Adivasi society, which is based on nature’s laws, and is casteless, classless and discrimination-free. It teaches need-based economic organisation, self-rule based on unanimity, and development centred on community and nature. But today, Adivasiyat is on its death bed.

I understood the value of Adivasiyat after leaving home at 16. Today, it is clear to me how organised religion, political ideology, capitalist economy, modern education, consumerism, technology and human-centred development have all worked to annihilate Adivasiyat.First, our ancestors were termed uncivilised, savage, etc. Then, we were called illiterate, uncultured, backward, etc. The Britishers tried to ‘civilise’ us.

First, our ancestors were termed uncivilised, savage, etc. Then, we were called illiterate, uncultured, backward, etc. The Britishers tried to ‘civilise’ us. After India’s Independence, we have been continuously displaced from our land and natural resources in the name of development. I myself lost my ancestral land to an irrigation scheme.

In the name of bringing us into the mainstream, central and state governments have worked to destroy the Adivasi world and society. Adivasi society has been portrayed as a pile of garbage. As a result of this trap of civilising themselves, entering the mainstream and being deemed as developed, Adivasis kept getting separated from Adivasiyat itself. Urban-dwelling Adivasis were getting disconnected from their core Adivasi identity, language, culture, traditions and beliefs; Adivasis in rural areas kept being displaced from their homes and land. All this has been done deliberately to cut us off from our roots.