Dera Chief Ram Rahim Gets 40-Day Parole In Rape Case Again; 14 Times Since 2017

Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, has been granted a 40-day parole by Haryana Government. Singh is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples. He is expected to stay at the Dera's headquarters in Sirsa during his release.
In a video message upon his arrival in Sirsa, Singh urged his followers to refrain from gathering at the Dera and to follow the guidance of the sect's elders.
In a separate case in 2019, he and three others were convicted for the murder of a journalist that took place over 16 years ago, reported PTI. Since his conviction, Singh has been out of prison on 13 separate occasions, mostly residing at the Dera's ashram in Barnawa, Uttar Pradesh.
With this latest parole, Singh will have spent a total of three months out of prison this year. He was previously granted a 21-day furlough in April and a 30-day parole in January, preceding the Delhi assembly polls on February 5.
A History Of Frequent Paroles
This is not the first time Singh's release has been timed around elections. He received a 20-day parole on October 1 of last year, just before the Haryana assembly polls on October 5.
According to PTI, in August of the previous year, he was granted a 21-day furlough, and a three-week furlough was granted from February 7, 2022, shortly before the Punjab assembly polls.
The frequent release of the Dera chief has drawn criticism from Sikh organizations such as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
Criticism From Sikh Organisations
SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami contrasted Singh's paroles and furloughs with the continued imprisonment of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners) who, according to Sikh bodies, have completed their sentences, reported PTI.
In response to the criticism, Dera spokesperson and advocate Jitender Khurana stated that all paroles and furloughs granted to Singh have been within the legal framework and that no special treatment has been given.
Another Legal Case
In a related legal development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court in May of last year acquitted Singh and four others in the 2002 murder case of the sect's former manager, Ranjit Singh, citing "tainted and sketchy" investigations.
The Dera Sacha Sauda has a significant number of followers across Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and other states. In Haryana, the Dera's influence is particularly strong in districts such as Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, and Hisar.