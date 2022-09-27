Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Dengue Cases On Rise In Bengal, 840 New Infections Reported

Health officials and doctors urged people to be cautious and take preventive measures like using mosquito nets and not allowing water accumulation in and around homes, among other steps.

Dengue cases (Representational image)
Dengue cases.(Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 10:52 am

Dengue cases continued to rise in West Bengal, as the state recorded 840 new infections, health department officials said.   

Most of the cases have been reported from North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts, they said.

The state had logged 635 new cases on Saturday. At present, 541 patients are undergoing treatment at government hospitals. 

Health officials and doctors urged people to be cautious and take preventive measures like using mosquito nets and not allowing water accumulation in and around homes, among other steps.

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded 141 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 21,13,387, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 21,499 as three more persons succumbed to the virus, it said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

129 Fresh Cases Of Dengue In Delhi, Tally Rises To Over 500

Bengal Reports 635 New Dengue Cases

Bengal Reports 635 New Dengue Cases

Tags

National West Bengal Dengue Cases State Health Department Government Hospitals Covid-19 Cases Parganas Howrah Kolkata Hooghly Murshidabad Health Department Bulletin
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK