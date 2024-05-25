Delhiites Brave The Heat To Vote For 7 Seats In Penultimate Phase Of Elections

Polling going on at one of South Delhi constituency Sarojani Nagar
Voters posing at the makeshift selfie point at a South Delhi booth
People waiting for their turn to cast vote at East Delhi constituency in Batla House
People waiting for their turn to cast vote at East Delhi constituency in J J colony Khichripur village
Muslim women in Jaffarbad outside the polling booth after casting the vote in East Delhi
Old man waiting to cast the vote in Jaffrabad outside the polling booth
Jaffrabad residents casting their vote at a polling booth in north-East Delhi
A polling officer explains the voting process to an elderly villager at a polling station in rural Faridabad, Haryana during the fifth phase of polling in the General Elections
A woman displays her IDs and voter mark on her finger after casting her vote at a Polling Station in the Tigaon area of rural Faridabad in Haryana
An elderly villager walks out from a polling booth after casting his vote in rural Faridabad, Haryana, during the sixth phase of voting in India's general election.
An elderly woman seeks help from volunteers to find her name on the voters list outside a Polling station in Nimka village in rural Faridabad during the fifth phase of polling in the 2004 General elections.
Voters line to cast their vote in the Tigaon area on the outskirts of Faridabad, Haryana on May 25, 2024, during the sixth phase of voting in India's general election.