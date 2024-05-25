National

Delhiites Brave The Heat To Vote For 7 Seats In Penultimate Phase Of Elections

Amid scorching heat, seven seats of Delhi went to polls on Saturday, in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The high stakes battle is witnessing a direct contest between the AAP which has joined forces with the Congress and the BJP.

| Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Polling going on at one of South Delhi constituency Sarojani Nagar

1/11
| Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Voters posing at the makeshift selfie point at a South Delhi booth

2/11
| Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

People waiting for their turn to cast vote at East Delhi constituency in Batla House

3/11
| Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

People waiting for their turn to cast vote at East Delhi constituency in J J colony Khichripur village

4/11
| Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Muslim women in Jaffarbad outside the polling booth after casting the vote in East Delhi

5/11
| Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Old man waiting to cast the vote in Jaffrabad outside the polling booth

6/11
| Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Jaffrabad residents casting their vote at a polling booth in north-East Delhi

7/11
| Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

A polling officer explains the voting process to an elderly villager at a polling station in rural Faridabad, Haryana during the fifth phase of polling in the General Elections

8/11
| Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

A woman displays her IDs and voter mark on her finger after casting her vote at a Polling Station in the Tigaon area of rural Faridabad in Haryana

9/11
| Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

An elderly villager walks out from a polling booth after casting his vote in rural Faridabad, Haryana, during the sixth phase of voting in India's general election.

10/11
| Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

An elderly woman seeks help from volunteers to find her name on the voters list outside a Polling station in Nimka village in rural Faridabad during the fifth phase of polling in the 2004 General elections.

11/11
| Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

Voters line to cast their vote in the Tigaon area on the outskirts of Faridabad, Haryana on May 25, 2024, during the sixth phase of voting in India's general election.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Elderly Man On His Way To Vote Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Jharkhand
  2. Delhiites Brave The Heat To Vote For 7 Seats In Penultimate Phase Of Elections
  3. Woman Gang-Raped By Three Men In Rajasthan's Alwar
  4. Assam DGP Urges Public To Provide Drinking Water To Police Personnel During Heatwave
  5. Kolkata Port Announces Suspension Of Operations On Sunday Night Amid Cyclone Alert
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram Amid Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya
  2. Jeffrey Wright Boards HBO's 'The Last of Us' Season Two
  3. Dennis Quaid To Co-Star With Zazie Beetz, Elizabeth Debicki In 'This Blue Is Mine'
  4. 'The Legend of Hanuman' Season Four To Come Out On Disney+ Hotstar In June
  5. Why Ex-NSD Director Anuradha Kapur Says Actors Are Not Abandoning Theatre For Films
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Bowl First Vs England In 2nd T20I; Jofra Archer Returns
  2. England Vs Pakistan Women's 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. IPL 2024: Top 5 Run-Scorers Of The Season Featuring Kohli, Gaikwad And Head
  4. England Vs Pakistan Toss Update, 2nd T20I: Babar Azam Opts To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  5. KKR Vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: A Look At Past Summit Clashes
World News
  1. Memorial Day Weekend Food Deals 2024: Krispy Kreme, Papa John's, And Smoothie King Offer Irresistible Discounts And Freebies!
  2. Chinese Scientists Develop Mutant Ebola Virus In Lab; Experiment On Hamsters Reveal Fatal Symptoms
  3. One-Year-Old Ghanaian Boy Becomes World's Youngest Artist, Guinness World Records Declares
  4. Dolly Parton Unveils A New Attraction At Dollywood Just Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend
  5. Russia: 12 Children Injured After Strong Wind Blows Off School Roof In Krasnodar
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 7 PM Voter Turnout At 58.84%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Bowl First Vs England In 2nd T20I; Jofra Archer Returns
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest