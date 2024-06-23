National

Delhi Water Crisis: AAP Delegation Meets LG Saxena

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti were among the 10-member delegation that met Saxena.

Representational Image
Water crisis in Delhi | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) met Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday over the water crisis in the national capital and said they were assured that the matter would be taken up with the Haryana government.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti were among the 10-member delegation that met Saxena.

"The monsoon is expected around June 28. The rains have already started in Shimla and Himachal Pradesh. It is a matter of one week. We have requested him to get Delhi water for this one week," Bharadwaj told reporters after the meeting.

Bharadwaj said Saxena has assured them of talking to the Haryana government regarding the matter.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Latest News Live: Opposition Corners Modi-led NDA Govt Over NEET Exam Postponement, Centre Calls It 'Precautionary Measure'
  2. Jai Ram Thakur's Statement On Appointment Of CPS Contempt Of Court: Himachal CM Sukhu
  3. Rajouri Garden Burger King Murder: 'Lady Don' Who Allegedly Honey-Trapped Victim Seen At Katra Railway Station
  4. Chhattisgarh: Police Recover Fake Currency Notes Printed By Naxalites In Sukma
  5. 13-Year-Old’s ‘Just For Fun’ Bomb Threat Email Puts Delhi Airport On High Alert
Entertainment News
  1. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Sonakshi-Zaheer Pre-Wedding Festivities, Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump Pics And More
  2. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth Ties The Knot With Fiancee Jasmine; Check Out Wedding Pics
  3. Ram Gopal Varma On Not Casting Shah Rukh Khan As Dawood Ibrahim In 'Company': His Body Language Was Wrong
  4. 'I Didn't Do Anything': Nana Patekar On Tanushree Dutta's Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
  5. Ahead Of Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha Performs Puja With Mother- Watch Video
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: International Olympics Day; Sinner Faces Hurkacz For Halle Title
  2. West Indies Vs South Africa Preview, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Big-hitting WI Meet Rampaging SA In Must-Win Clash
  3. West Indies Vs South Africa, Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: When, Where To Watch
  4. AFG Vs AUS, T20 World Cup: Revisiting Afghanistan's Five Greatest International Wins
  5. BEL Vs ROM, UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Bounce Back With 2-0 Romania Victory - In Pics
World News
  1. Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia After Bombing Of Kharkiv Leaves 3 Dead And Dozens Injured
  2. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Report 'New Fires Every 10 Minutes' As Strong Winds Ignite Forest Fires
  3. ‘Human Shielding In Action': Israeli Army Straps Wounded Palestinian To Jeep | Video
  4. Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Party Demands Removal Of CEC Over Alleged Poll Rigging
  5. Why Shouldn't You Drive Alone In Indiana And Ohio Right Now?
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: International Olympics Day; Sinner Faces Hurkacz For Halle Title
  6. India Latest News Live: Opposition Corners Modi-led NDA Govt Over NEET Exam Postponement, Centre Calls It 'Precautionary Measure'
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS