Delhi University To Conduct Sports And ECA Trials

After a gap of two years, Delhi University will hold sports and ECA trials this year for candidates willing to seek admission through the route, officials said on Tuesday. However, the applicants will have to take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), they said.

The university had not conducted trials for admissions under the sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) quota in the last two years on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year, if the Covid situation remains fine and there is no increase in cases, we will conduct sports and ECA trials. While giving admissions to students, 25 per cent weightage will be given to CUET scores and 75 per cent to their performance in the trials," Delhi University Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh told reporters here.

There will be centralised trials by the university, the officials said.

The registration for the CUET will be commencing from Wednesday.

As per the university's existing guidelines, the colleges are allowed to admit up to five per cent of its students under the sports and ECA quota.