National

Delhi Sees Minimum Temperature Of 27.1 Degrees Celsius On Saturday Morning

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky, heatwave and strong surface wind during the day.

Rajesh Kumar Singh
Delhi records minimum temp of 27.1 deg Photo: Rajesh Kumar Singh
info_icon

The national capital on Saturday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Friday, Delhi witnessed 47.4 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh, making it the hottest place in the country.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky, heatwave and strong surface wind during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 44 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions occur when the maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees or more above the normal temperature, reaching at least 45 degrees Celsius, according to the Met department.

The humidity level was 39 per cent at 8.30 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category with a reading of 248 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

