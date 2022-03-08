Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Delhi's Minimum Temperature Settles At 13.6 Degree Celsius

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, and a partly cloudy sky has been forecast.

Delhi weather forecast, on 8th March 2022. (Representational image) PTI photo
Delhi weather forecast, on 8th March 2022. (Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 6:26 pm

Mercury dropped slightly in the national capital on Tuesday as the minimum temperature settled at 13.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal, according to official data.


The relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 89 per cent, according to India Meteorological Department data. The minimum temperature in the morning settled at 13.6 degrees Celsius. 


On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a high of 30.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 14.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, and a partly cloudy sky has been forecast.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 14 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius respectively, according to IMD data.


The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category (reading 276) in the morning, data from CPCB showed around 10:30 AM.


An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. 

With PTI inputs.

