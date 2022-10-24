Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi's AQI Turns 'Very Poor', Maximum Temperature Settle At 31.2 Degrees Celsius

Humidity levels oscillated between 43 per cent and 90 per cent. Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 14.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

Air quality dips in Delhi
Air quality dips in Delhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 9:53 pm

Delhi's air quality turned 'very poor' on Monday with its maximum temperature settling at 31.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.  The minimum temperature was recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.  

Humidity levels oscillated between 43 per cent and 90 per cent. Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 14.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 82 per cent.  The weather department had forecast mainly clear sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius. 

The air quality in Delhi on Diwali Monday turned "very poor" amid an increase in stubble burning, bursting of firecrackers and moderately unfavourable meteorological conditions which allowed accumulation of pollutants, according to Swiss organisation IQAir.

Delhi on Diwali was the most polluted city in the world followed by Lahore in Pakistan, it said.  An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 31 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Diwali Morning: Delhi's Air Quality Turns Very Poor

Poor Air Quality In Delhi; Maximum Temp Settles At 31.2 Deg Celsius

Delhi Records 'Poor' Air Quality For 8th Consecutive Day

Tags

National Delhi Air Quality Central Pollution Control Board Maintaining AQI Data Air Quality Index Decline In Pollution Levels The Safdarjung Observatory Delhi's Primary Weather Station

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Football Match Live

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics