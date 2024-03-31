National

Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 35.2 Deg C

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies with gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

PTI
Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 35.2 Deg C Photo: File Image
The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity oscillated between 85 per cent and 27 per cent.

Saturday was the warmest day in March with the maximum temperature settling at 37.8 degrees Celsius.

The highest maximum temperature in March was 34.3 degrees Celsius in 2023 and 39.6 degrees Celsius in 2022, according to IMD data.

