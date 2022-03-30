Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Delhi Police Lodge Case Against Unidentified Miscreants Over Vandalism At CM's Residence

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, a probe has been launched and teams have been dispatched for arrests

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 8:21 pm

The Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified people in connection with alleged vandalism at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday, officials said.

The case has been registered under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

A probe has been launched and teams have been dispatched for arrests, he added.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to "kill" Kejriwal after its debacle in the Punjab polls. 

He also alleged that activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the saffron party, damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at the chief minister's residence during a protest. 

