Delhi Police Arrested Parsvnath Landmark CEO Sanjeev Jain After Chasing For 60 Km

The warrants against Jain, the chief executive officer of Parsvnath Landmark Developers, were issued in connection with a case filed by one Rajat Babbar, the statement said, adding that the accused was nabbed after a chase of 60 kilometres.

The Delhi Police has arrested Sanjeev Jain, the director and CEO of a subsidiary of realty firm Parsvnath Developers, officials said on Sunday.

"Jain was arrested on Saturday by the STF team of Shahdara from the IGI airport following non-bailable warrants issued against the CEO for his inability to appear before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said in a statement.

Police initially got information that Jain was in his Gurugram residence. By the time a police team reached his residence, the accused had left for Delhi. Local sources informed the police team that Jain was at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, from where he was nabbed.

"Four non-bailable warrants and one bailable warrant from the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were pending at the Shahdara police station against Jain," the statement said, adding that he was produced before the commission on Sunday.

