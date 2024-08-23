National

Delhi: Pension Restored For Elderly, Says Minister Atishi; Slams BJP Over Stalling The Process

According to the Delhi Finance Minister Atishi, persons above the age of 60 with an annual family income of less than rupees one lakh are eligible for the pension. Explaining the reason behind the inconvenience caused in the last five months, the minister further said that the pension of the beneficiaries was stuck because of pending payments by the Centre.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Photo: PTI
Further initiating pension for the elderly in the national capital, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Friday slammed the BJP-led Centre over stalling the process for the last five months by not contributing its share.

According to the minister, persons above the age of 60 with an annual family income of less than Rs one lakh are eligible for the pension.

About the pension scheme

As per the pension scheme, beneficiaries aged between 60 and 69 are entitled to the old age pension with an additional Rs 500 per month being given to SC/ST/Minority community beneficiaries while those above 70 years get Rs 2,500 per month.

Out of the one lakh beneficiaries in the city, 90,000 have received their past dues on Thursday itself. The rest will also get in due course, she said.

What did Atishi say?

"Under the scheme, the Delhi government pays Rs 2,200 and the Centre Rs 300 per month to the beneficiaries. The pension was pending for the last five months because the BJP-led Centre was not paying its contribution," the minister claimed.

Explaining the reason behind the inconvenience caused in the last five months, the minister further said that the pension of the beneficiaries was stuck because of pending payments by the Centre.

Earlier in a post on X, Atishi said, "Good news for the elders of Delhi! For the last 5 months, the BJP central government had withheld the old age pension of 1 lakh elderly people of Delhi. The elders were very worried".

"I am happy to inform that after a lot of struggle, the Kejriwal government has started the stalled pension of the elderly. Pension for the last 5 months is being deposited into the bank accounts of the elderly," she added.

