Delhi: Pension Restored For Elderly, Says Minister Atishi; Slams BJP Over Stalling The Process

According to the Delhi Finance Minister Atishi, persons above the age of 60 with an annual family income of less than rupees one lakh are eligible for the pension. Explaining the reason behind the inconvenience caused in the last five months, the minister further said that the pension of the beneficiaries was stuck because of pending payments by the Centre.