Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Calls Meeting Today, Decision To Be Taken On Reopening Primary Schools

The Centre's air quality panel on Sunday had directed authorities to lift the ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR and entry of trucks into the capital imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan.

Weather: Pollution in Delhi NCR Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 10:20 am

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a high-level meeting Today to discuss the new directions by the Centre's air quality panel about revoking curbs imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan, officials said.

A decision on reopening primary schools and revocation of order asking 50 per cent of the government staff to work from home is likely to be taken at the meeting.

The restrictions were imposed three days ago. As Delhi's air quality index spiralled to 450, just a notch short of the "severe plus" category, on Thursday, the Commission of Air Quality Management had directed authorities to ban the plying of non-BS VI diesel light motor vehicles in the city and adjoining NCR districts and the entry of trucks into the national capital as part of anti-pollution measures under stage IV of GRAP.

The high pollution levels had prompted the Delhi government to announce additional measures on Friday, including closure of primary schools from Saturday and work from home for 50 per cent of its staff.

As the air pollution in the capital ameliorated marginally to the lower end of the "very poor" category on Sunday, the CAQM directed authorities to lift the curbs. The decision regarding revoking work-from-home order and reopening primary schools has to be taken by the Delhi government. 

