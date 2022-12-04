Delhi MCD Elections: Voting Began At 8 AM

Voting began in Delhi to elect 250 municipal councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi began today at 8:00am and will wrap up at 5:30pm. The high-stakes civic polls are being largely seen as a three-way contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress.

This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the much-awaited poll is being held in the gap between the two phases of the Gujarat assembly elections -- on December 1 and 5. According to the data shared by the State Election Commission on November 4, the total number of voters in Delhi is over 1.46 crore.

For the MCD polls, nearly 40,000 Delhi Police personnel, about 20,000 home guards and 108 companies of CAPF and SAP are to be deployed.

At pink polling stations, all staff are women.

Delhi Metro services on all lines began at 4 am from all terminal stations on Sunday. The trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am. After 6 am, the trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable, it informed.

The state election commission has decided to allow voters to carry mobile phones inside a polling booth, but put a restriction on using it. "It is advisable they keep the phone on silent mode," said a senior election official.

While the municipal corporation election in Delhi will take place on Sunday, the first phase of polling for assembly election in Gujarat was held on Thursday, and today is the last day of campaigning for the second and final round of polling in Gujarat.

In Gujarat, as many as 89 assembly segments went to polls in the first phase, and the remaining 93 will vote on December 5. The counting of votes for the municipal corporation will be conducted on December 7, and Gujarat, the next day

