Delhi Man Beats Father To Death Over Property Dispute, Arrested

The accused, Arun (35), was in an inebriated state and had bloodstains on his clothes when he was arrested, police said.

Delhi Man Arrested After Beating Father to Death in Property Dispute
A man was arrested for allegedly beating his father to death over a property dispute in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, Arun (35), was in an inebriated state and had bloodstains on his clothes when he was arrested, they said.

After a PCR call was received around 2 pm on Wednesday about the incident, a police team reached the spot and launched an investigation. The team found out that the victim, Kehar Singh (65), was living with his son Arun, an alcoholic," a senior police officer said.

He said Arun works as a nursing orderly with GTB Hospital but did not go to work regularly.

According to a complaint lodged by Kehar's elder son Ram Bahadur, his father and Arun had frequent fights. Arun wanted his father to transfer all his property in his name.

On Wednesday, Kehar and Arun again had an argument which escalated. Arun hit his father with a stick and bricks, killing him on the spot, police said.

"The accused has been arrested. Crime and FSL teams inspected the crime scene and further probe is in progress," the officer said.

