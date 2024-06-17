National

Delhi: Power Cut At Terminal 3 Of IGI Airport; Services Affected |Details Inside

Taking it to the microblogging site X, several passengers have reported ‘No light on T3 terminal since 15 minutes’ while also highlighting that Digi Yatra stopped functioning as well due to a power failure at Delhi Airport. Taking it to the microblogging site X, several passengers have reported ‘No light on T3 terminal since 15 minutes’ while also highlighting that Digi Yatra stopped functioning due to a power failure at Delhi Airport.

PTI
Passengers at Delhi Airport (Representational Image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday encountered hindrances in normal functioning due to power outage. As per media reports, the boarding and check-in facilities were impacted largely.

Taking it to the microblogging site X, several passengers have reported ‘No light on T3 terminal since 15 minutes’ while also highlighting that the Digi Yatra application also stopped functioning due to a power failure at Delhi Airport.

heavy Rains Trigger Severe Floods in Sri Lanka - X
Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains

BY Outlook Web Desk

“T3 terminal #delhi #airport totally chocked due to power failure! No counter , No digi yatra, nothing functioning. This is shocking.” wrote an X user.

Fire at power grid in UP causes electricity outage in Delhi.(Representational image) | - PTI
Delhi: Massive Electricity Outage After Fire Erupts At Power Grid In Uttar Pradesh

BY Outlook Web Desk

However, taking cognisance of the inconvenience caused by the power cut, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that they have ‘noted the feedback’.

About the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi

  • The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi Airport houses three terminals. While terminals 1 and 2 is dedicated to take care of the domestic flights, Terminal 3 deals with both international and domestic operations.

  • IGI Airport has a capacity to operate nearly 1,500 flights daily while handling 40 million, 15 million and 45 million passengers in T1, T2, and T3 terminal respectively.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Railway Min To Reach Site Shortly; Signal Was Defective, Says Railway Source
  2. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  3. Delhi: Power Cut At Terminal 3 Of IGI Airport; Services Affected |Details Inside
  4. J-K: Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Bandipora
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: Could 'Kavach' Have Prevented Mishap? Anti-Collision System Explained
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bhairava Anthem' From 'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Diljit Dosanjh Ignite The Screens With Their Energy And Swag
  2. ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Hiram Kasten Dies At 71 After Prolonged Illness
  3. Priyanka Chopra Wishes Fans On Eid-ul-Adha: 'Your Sacrifices Are Appreciated, Prayers Answered'
  4. Amid Divorce Rumours, Jennifer Lopez Shares Father's Day Message For Ben Affleck
  5. 2024 Tony Awards Winners List: Angelina Jolie's 'The Outsiders' And Daniel Radcliffe's 'Merrily We Go Along' Sweep Big Wins
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024 Match 40: When, Where To Watch
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  3. Sri Lanka At T20 WC: 'We Have Discussed Our Mistakes Enough And Time To Rectify Them', Says Wanindu Hasaranga
  4. Copa America 2024: The Winner Will Lift The Original Trophy - Know More Details
  5. NASCAR Cup Series: Ryan Blaney Wins Inaugural Race At Iowa Speedway - In Pics
World News
  1. 'Making Fun Of Short People': Walmart's New Cart Design Draws Criticism From Shoppers
  2. Israeli Officials Say Netanyahu Has Dissolved The War Cabinet After Key Partner Bolted Government
  3. International Concerns Grow Over Treatment Of Indian Workers Overseas
  4. Get Free Accommodation For Hiking In Italy If You Are Under 35!
  5. Virgin Australia Flight's Engine Shoots Flames Amid 'Bird Strike', Lands Safely At New Zealand Airport
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 8 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express In Darjeeling; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Railway Min To Reach Site Shortly; Signal Was Defective, Says Railway Source
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s