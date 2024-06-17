Delhi: Power Cut At Terminal 3 Of IGI Airport; Services Affected |Details Inside

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday encountered hindrances in normal functioning due to power outage. As per media reports, the boarding and check-in facilities were impacted largely.
Taking it to the microblogging site X, several passengers have reported ‘No light on T3 terminal since 15 minutes’ while also highlighting that the Digi Yatra application also stopped functioning due to a power failure at Delhi Airport.
“T3 terminal #delhi #airport totally chocked due to power failure! No counter , No digi yatra, nothing functioning. This is shocking.” wrote an X user.
However, taking cognisance of the inconvenience caused by the power cut, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that they have ‘noted the feedback’.
About the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi
The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi Airport houses three terminals. While terminals 1 and 2 is dedicated to take care of the domestic flights, Terminal 3 deals with both international and domestic operations.
IGI Airport has a capacity to operate nearly 1,500 flights daily while handling 40 million, 15 million and 45 million passengers in T1, T2, and T3 terminal respectively.