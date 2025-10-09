Delhi High Court Allows Natco Pharma to Sell Generic Risdiplam, Dismisses Roche Plea

Court upholds earlier order allowing cheaper SMA drug, calling affordable access more vital than Roche’s monopoly claim.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi High Court
Representational Image Delhi High Court | Photo- File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi HC refused Roche’s plea to stop Natco Pharma from marketing its low-cost version of Risdiplam.

  • The court said public access to affordable SMA treatment outweighed Roche’s patent and commercial interests.

  • Natco’s drug costs about ₹15,900 per bottle — 97% cheaper than Roche’s ₹6.2 lakh Evrysdi.

The Delhi High Court has refused to restrain Natco Pharma from marketing its generic version of Risdiplam, rejecting a plea filed by Swiss pharmaceutical company F. Hoffmann-La Roche.

A division bench comprising Justices C. Hari Shankar and Ajay Digpaul upheld a March 2025 single-judge order that had denied Roche’s request for an injunction. The single bench had emphasised public interest, noting that wider access to an affordable SMA treatment outweighed Roche’s commercial concerns. The court also observed that patients suffering from the condition often find the original drug prohibitively expensive.

Roche markets Risdiplam in India under the brand name Evrysdi, a medicine used to treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)—a rare genetic disorder that leads to progressive muscle weakness. The company approached the court in early 2024 after learning of Natco’s plan to launch a lower-cost version of the drug.

Roche holds Indian Patent IN334397 for Risdiplam, valid from May 2015 to May 2035, and claimed that the compound represents a new chemical entity distinct from earlier patents. The company argued that it had invested heavily in research and development and pointed to patient assistance programmes offering discounted medicine, although these benefit only a limited number of patients.

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
Rare Diseases Are Public Health Priority: Pharma Sec Amit Agrawal Appeals To Corporates And Stakeholders

BY Archana Jyoti

Natco Pharma challenged the validity of Roche’s patent, alleging that the company was “evergreening” its monopoly by seeking protection for a variant that did not represent a significant innovation over earlier compounds. Natco argued that it could manufacture the medicine locally at a fraction of Roche’s price, thereby improving access for patients across India.

In its earlier ruling, the single bench had agreed with Natco’s position, finding that Roche’s earlier patents already covered similar compounds and that no substantial technical advancement had been demonstrated. Testimonies from SMA patients describing the crippling cost of treatment were also taken into account. The court held that ensuring affordable access to a life-saving medicine was a matter of public interest.

The division bench’s latest ruling reaffirms that decision, once again favouring Natco Pharma. Roche, however, retains the option to appeal to the Supreme Court of India. The detailed written judgment is expected to be released soon.

The Working Group on Access to Medicines and Treatment welcomed the verdict, calling it a landmark step towards improving access to essential treatments. “Risdiplam is a vital medicine for those living with SMA, a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder,” the group stated. “This decision enables the introduction of an affordable generic version, significantly improving access for patients across India.”

The difference in price between the two versions is substantial. Roche’s Evrysdi is priced at around ₹6.2 lakh (USD 6,982) per bottle, while Natco’s generic version is expected to cost approximately ₹15,900 (USD 179)—a reduction of about 97 per cent. Given that Risdiplam is a lifelong treatment, the lower price is expected to make it far more affordable and enhance government support under the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD).

Seba PK, one of two individuals with SMA who intervened in the case, expressed relief at the outcome. “This decision could make a huge difference in the affordability of Risdiplam,” she said. “With the reduced price, the government can now procure and provide the medicine for several years under the ₹50-lakh fund available through the NPRD. It’s a huge relief for me and my friends living with SMA.”

Another intervener, Purva Mital, added: “This victory belongs to the SMA community and all the parents who have fought for affordable treatment. The court’s verdict upholds compassion, justice and the right to life, giving hope to countless SMA patients across the country.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh's 94 Gets IND-W To Fighting Total

  2. Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On India Vs Australia Selection Snub, Shares Fitness Update - Watch

  3. India ODI Squad To Leave For Australia In Two Batches From Delhi On This Date

  4. Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Start Event With Convincing 58-Run Victory

  5. Rohit Sharma Unplugged: Here's What India Superstar Said After Captaincy Transition

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  4. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shia-Sunni Divide A Key Issue In November J&K By-Poll Election

  2. Thousands Of Tea Tribe Workers Protest In Assam Demanding ST Status And Wage Hike

  3. Why Dowry Deaths Still Plague India: Harsh Laws, Hollow Justice

  4. Self, Sarna And Sangh: How RSS Has Built Networks In Jharkhand’s Tribal Belt

  5. Kashmir Witnesses Spike In Wild Animal Attacks During Harvesting Season

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Punjabi Actor-Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35, Days After Road Accident

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  2. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

  5. Starmer In India To Promote Trade; No Relaxing Of UK Visa Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  2. Nepal Vs Vietnam Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Gorkhalis Suffer Defeat Against Golden Star Warriors

  3. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

  4. The Taj Story Teaser: 'Temple Or Tomb'? Paresh Rawal Starrer Is Set To Unlock Taj Mahal's Biggest Mystery

  5. India Vs Singapore Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: IND Rescue Point After Going Man Down Against SGP

  6. Dissident Filmmaker Nadav Lapid Speaks The Unspeakable On Israel

  7. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Action In Pictures From Visakhapatnam

  8. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh's 94 Gets IND-W To Fighting Total