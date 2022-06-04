Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Govt Does Less Work, More Publicity In Education: MoS Annapurna Devi

The Union Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi, in a tweet accused the Delhi government of giving publicity more importance when it comes to education. The education minister made these comments referring to the National Achievement Survey (NAS), through her tweets, on Friday.

Delhi Govt Does Less Work, More Publicity In Education: MoS Annapurna Devi
Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 8:20 am

Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi on Friday accused the Delhi government of doing less work and more publicity in the field of education. The minister said the National Achievement Survey (NAS ) is not a high-stake exam, but it was a matter of great satisfaction that it has induced a competency-based teaching-learning process in the country.


The comments by the MoS came after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the NAS was shifting along the same lines of the traditional examination process where getting high scores has become the priority of state education departments. Sisodia made the comments at the National Education Minister’s Conference in Gujarat which concluded on Thursday.

Related stories

Centre To Set Up 'PM Shri Schools' To Prepare Students For Future: Education Minister

A Step-By-Step Guide To Plan Investments For Your Child’s Overseas Education

Delhi Government Seeks Report From Civic Bodies On Demolition Drives In National Capital


"The problem of the Delhi government is that it does less work and more publicity, especially in the field of education. Self-indulgence is an incurable disease from which it is afflicted. Dust is on their face and mirror is being blamed," Devi tweeted in Hindi. The minister pointed out that the recently released findings of the NAS 2021 showed Delhi to be lagging behind the national average in all subjects at the primary level and that the performance has come down as compared to the NAS 2017 results.


"NAS is not an exam or a test. It is a survey to arrive at the Granth of the educational system. Every child does not take this survey. Out of approximately eight to 10 crore in classes 3, 5, 8, and 10, only 34 lakh were randomly sampled. The test is scientifically designed and items of questions are based on learning outcomes. No advance preparation can be done for this survey as this is not content-based or rote-based.


"It is not an examination of the individual student but the evaluation of the process of transaction of education at the district, state, and national level. A scientifically worked out sample size cannot be trained to have temporary achievement enhancement and therefore in the present form, NAS cannot change into a high-stake examination," she added.

Tags

National Education Delhi Government Manish Sisodia Annapurna Devi National Achievement Survey (NAS ) Union Minister Of State For Education Transaction Of Education Temporary Achievement
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch Livingstone's Massive Six In T20 Blast

Watch Livingstone's Massive Six In T20 Blast

Jobless, Hopeless: India’s Nowhere Generation

Jobless, Hopeless: India’s Nowhere Generation