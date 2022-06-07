Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Delhi government seeks ATR (Action Taking Report) for continued education of drop out students during COVID-19

Covid-19 has hindered the education of innumerable children because many have lost their parents to it. The Supreme Court has taken up this issue to ensure that education continues for the drop outs and has been taking significant steps to facilitate the same.

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 9:27 pm

New Delhi, June 7 (PTI) Delhi government has sought Action Taken Report (ATR) from the officials of the education department officials to ensure that education continues for children who lost their parents to COVID-19. 


The Directorate of Education (DoE) has sought the status report of appointment of the district-wise Nodal Officers. Steps have been taken to ensure continued education of children in district schools. Copious number of suggestions have been made by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in accordance with the order passed by the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court has taken up the issue with regard to the children who have lost both or either parent to COVID-19 post March 2020. During a hearing in May, the Court expressed its concern for the children who had dropped out of school due to various reasons and gave directions to the state governments and Union Territories to ensure that the education of the affected children does not come to a halt," DoE said in an official order.


"The status report regarding the appointment of nodal officers and the action taken to ensure the continuation of the education of children shall be filed by June 9. Hence, information may further be sent to the NCPCR," it added.


On May 9, the Supreme Court directed the District Education Officers (DEOs) of each state and Union Territory to conduct a survey of students who have been absent from their respective schools for 30 consecutive working days, adding that they be considered drop outs.

