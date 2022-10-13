Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Government School Teachers Working To Improve Society: Sisodia

The Deputy Chief Minister also inspected the classes of trainee teachers and discussed their plans and the pedagogical styles being taught to them.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia stressed India needs to set standards of education PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 7:43 pm

 A teacher has the ability to bring "changes" in the society and "lays the foundation" of the country, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

Interacting with the pre-service teacher trainees at District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) at Keshavpuram, Sisodia said Delhi government school teachers have been working "to improve" the society through their knowledge and values.

"A teacher has the ability to bring 360-degree change in society and lays the foundation of the country. The teachers work to improve society through their knowledge and values," said Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister. The Deputy Chief Minister also inspected the classes of trainee teachers and discussed their plans and the pedagogical styles being taught to them.

"Our trainees aim to get a good job and become good teachers in the future. However, they need to broaden the horizon of their dreams. Every trainee teacher should dream to work towards making the Indian education system number one in the world," he said.

He further stressed that India needs to set "the standards" of its education so high, that its name should top the list when people search for the best education systems in the world.

"The responsibility of making India's education system the best not only depends on the teachers but also on the trainees who are going to become teachers in the future. For this, it is necessary that our trainees understand the innovations being adopted in the field of education around the world," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Delegation From Nepal On 3-Day Visit To Delhi Government Schools

Five Delhi Government Schools Among Top 10 In Country, Sisodia Praises Principal Training Programme

Delhi Government Schools Top India School Ranking, Kejriwal Lauds Education Team

Tags

National Delhi Government School Teachers Working Improve Society Sisodia Pedagogical Styles Trainee Knowledge Values
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face