Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Government Launches Anti-Dust Campaign, Over 500 Teams To Conduct Surprise Checks At Construction Sites

According to the norms, construction sites bigger than 5,000 sqm will have to deploy one anti-smog gun, those bigger than 10,000 sqm should have two such guns and sites bigger than 15,000 sqm will have to set up three anti-smog guns.

The campaign was launched to reduce vehicular pollution in the city.
A month-long anti-dust campaign was launched in Delhi Photo by Vijay Pandey/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 3:36 pm

A month-long anti-dust campaign to check compliance of pollution norms at construction sites was launched in Delhi on Thursday and 586 teams have been formed for its implementation, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Civil Lines, the minister said the campaign has been launched under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat pollution that has been implemented in the national capital.

"The anti-dust campaign has begun today in Delhi. As many as 586 teams of 12 government departments and agencies have been formed to check dust pollution at construction sites across the city. This campaign will continue for a month till November 6," Rai said. These teams will conduct surprise inspections at construction sites to check whether they are complying with the pollution norms.

According to the norms, construction sites bigger than 5,000 sqm will have to deploy one anti-smog gun, those bigger than 10,000 sqm should have two such guns and sites bigger than 15,000 sqm will have to set up three anti-smog guns, he said. Similarly, sites bigger than 20,000 sqm will have to engage four anti-smog guns to combat dust pollution.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Delhi Government Launch Anti-Dust Campaign Surprise Checks Construction Sites Anti-smog Guns Dust Pollution Conference Civil Lines
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

School Job Scam: CBI Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Former Minister, Ex-Officials Till Oct 19

School Job Scam: CBI Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Former Minister, Ex-Officials Till Oct 19