Delhi Government Launches Anti-Dust Campaign, Over 500 Teams To Conduct Surprise Checks At Construction Sites

A month-long anti-dust campaign to check compliance of pollution norms at construction sites was launched in Delhi on Thursday and 586 teams have been formed for its implementation, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Civil Lines, the minister said the campaign has been launched under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat pollution that has been implemented in the national capital.

"The anti-dust campaign has begun today in Delhi. As many as 586 teams of 12 government departments and agencies have been formed to check dust pollution at construction sites across the city. This campaign will continue for a month till November 6," Rai said. These teams will conduct surprise inspections at construction sites to check whether they are complying with the pollution norms.

According to the norms, construction sites bigger than 5,000 sqm will have to deploy one anti-smog gun, those bigger than 10,000 sqm should have two such guns and sites bigger than 15,000 sqm will have to set up three anti-smog guns, he said. Similarly, sites bigger than 20,000 sqm will have to engage four anti-smog guns to combat dust pollution.

(With PTI inputs)