Delhi Fire: One killed, Six Injured In A Factory Fire In Mustafabad

Within a week of the massive Mundka fire, Delhi has been struck by another fire tragedy in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area where one person has died and six have been injured in a factory making inverters and stabilizers.

Officials said a call about the fire was received at 12:17 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control at 1 pm, as per Delhi fire department officials.

Fire Department Director Atul Garg said, "The fire broke out on the first floor of a factory manufacturing electric items injuring seven persons who were rushed to the GTB Hospital. Of them, one person was declared dead and another person is in serious condition. The building is spread over an area of about 200 square yards."

Last week, a total of 27 people had died in a fire in Delhi's Mundka area. Nineteen people continue to be unaccounted for.

(With PTI inputs)