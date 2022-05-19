Thursday, May 19, 2022
Delhi Fire: One killed, Six Injured In A Factory Fire In Mustafabad

Seven people were rushed to the hospital. One was declared brought-dead and the another remains serious.

Representative image of a building hit by a fire PTI Photo

Updated: 19 May 2022 3:01 pm

Within a week of the massive Mundka fire, Delhi has been struck by another fire tragedy in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area where one person has died and six have been injured in a factory making inverters and stabilizers.

Officials said a call about the fire was received at 12:17 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. 

The fire was brought under control at 1 pm, as per Delhi fire department officials.

Fire Department Director Atul Garg said, "The fire broke out on the first floor of a factory manufacturing electric items injuring seven persons who were rushed to the GTB Hospital. Of them, one person was declared dead and another person is in serious condition. The building is spread over an area of about 200 square yards." 

Last week, a total of 27 people had died in a fire in Delhi's Mundka area. Nineteen people continue to be unaccounted for. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Delhi Fire Delhi Fire Services Delhi Fire Service Building Fire Fire Accident Factory Accident Firefighters Rescue Operation
