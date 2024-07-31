Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Indian Overseas Bank In CP

A fire has broken out at the Indian Overseas Bank located in Connaught Place's F block in New Delhi.
Further details from the scene are awaited.
The incident comes a month after over a dozen people had a narrow escape after a theme-based adventure game zone at M Block -- Mystery Rooms -- caught fire.
Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg had said that as many as five fire tenders were sent to douse the fire at the arcade, adding that the blaze was doused within 20 minutes.
A fire officer had said that it seemed to be a case of short-circuit in the electricity board in the two-storey building, situated in central Delhi.
As to why the situation was a narrow escape for the people present inside the arena at the time was that there was only fire exit, which was on the front side, an Indian Express report said. Officials said that since not a lot of people were present inside the space, it did not turn out to be a big problem.