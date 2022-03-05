Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Feels The Heat As Temperature Soars To 27.2 Degrees Celsius

The humidity levels oscillated between 85 per cent and 47 per cent.

Delhi Feels The Heat As Temperature Soars To 27.2 Degrees Celsius
A police officer pours water over his head, as temperature in Delhi soars Outlook File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 9:13 pm

With summer knocking on the door, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, normal during the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.


The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, it added.

The city is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 28 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather department said.


The 24-hour air quality of the city was recorded in the "moderate" category on Saturday with the AQI clocking 115 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Related stories

India's Wheat Exports Pick Up Amid Russia-Ukraine War, Says Food Secy

Mother Dairy To Hike Milk Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre In Delhi-NCR From Sunday

Delhi Records 302 Covid Cases, Four Deaths; Positivity Rate 0.63 Per Cent


An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

( With PTI Inputs)
 

Tags

National Summer Temperature Delhi Summer Climate Change/ Global Warming Delhi Pollution Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Air Quality Index (AQI) Humidity Weather Forecast India Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Friendship CUP UAE 2022: Celebrate Friendship With Cricket

Friendship CUP UAE 2022: Celebrate Friendship With Cricket

To Be Or NATO Be: Putin’s War On Ukraine Is Also A Western Creation

To Be Or NATO Be: Putin’s War On Ukraine Is Also A Western Creation