Delhi: Father Allegedly Kills Children, Injures Wife, Takes Own Life; Investigation Underway

The body of two minors and an unconscious injured woman was found on Saturday in a East Delhi apartment before the police found the accused who is also the woman's husband dead on the nearby railway tracks.
The Delhi Police are looking into the incident following their suspicion that Shyamji allegedly assaulted his wife and stranguated children before taking his own life on the train tracks.
What happened?
The Police was notified by a person that the accused also his elder brother Shyamji Chaurasia was missing and he found their house locked since Friday.
Around 2 pm on Saturday the police responded to the notification as they reached the apartment in Shashi Garden in Pandav Nagar when they found a foul smell coming out of the locked apartment.
The police team broke open the lock and found the siblings -- Kartik (15) and Astha (9) -- dead while their mother Shanno (40) was lying unconscious in a room, a police officer said.
The police mentioned that the woman has several injuries and is currently receiving medical care.
The police suspects that Shyamji, who ran a tea stall in Mayur Vihar, strangled his children to death, assaulted his wife, and then fled.
As the police were probing the case, they were informed that Shyamji's body had been discovered on the railway tracks near their residence.
Shyamji's younger sibling informed the authorities that he had gone to the residence on Friday evening, but discovered it was locked from outside.
The next morning, he revisited the residence to find it still locked and his brother's phone unresponsive. Later that afternoon, upon finding a foul odour coming from the house, he notified the police.
Investigation on the matter in underway, said that police.