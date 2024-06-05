A massive fire broke out at another Delhi hospital on Monday. Visuals from Eye 7 Hospital in Lajpat Nagar showed smoke and flames coming from the ground floor of the eye hospital.
As per PTI, around 12 fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
As per an official from the Fire Department, no injuries were reported in the fire. Officials added that all those inside the hospital rushed out as soon as the fire broke out.
As per PTI, police officials have suspected that a short circuit on the ground floor of the two-storey building caused the fire.
The call regarding the fire at Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre came at around 11.30 AM and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Later, four more were sent to the site of the fire. As per DFS offiicials, the firefighting is still underway.
More details are awaited...
In the past months, several hospitals across Delhi have reported massive fires. In May, a massive fire was reported at a neonatal hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar. The fire killed at least six newborn babies. Another fire at an eye hospital were reported last month.