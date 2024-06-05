National

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Eye 7 Hospital In Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

A massive fire broke out at another Delhi hospital on Monday. Visuals from Eye 7 Hospital in Lajpat Nagar showed smoke and flames coming from the ground floor of the eye hospital.

X
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Eye 7 Hospital In Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Photo: X
info_icon

A massive fire broke out at another Delhi hospital on Monday. Visuals from Eye 7 Hospital in Lajpat Nagar showed smoke and flames coming from the ground floor of the eye hospital.

As per PTI, around 12 fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

As per an official from the Fire Department, no injuries were reported in the fire. Officials added that all those inside the hospital rushed out as soon as the fire broke out.

As per PTI, police officials have suspected that a short circuit on the ground floor of the two-storey building caused the fire.

The call regarding the fire at Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre came at around 11.30 AM and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Later, four more were sent to the site of the fire. As per DFS offiicials, the firefighting is still underway.

More details are awaited...

In the past months, several hospitals across Delhi have reported massive fires. In May, a massive fire was reported at a neonatal hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar. The fire killed at least six newborn babies. Another fire at an eye hospital were reported last month.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nine Naxalites Held In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  2. MP: Rail Employee, Wife Jump Before Moving Train With 2 Children
  3. Uttarkashi: Four Trekkers Die On Way To Sahastratal, 18 Stranded
  4. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Eye 7 Hospital In Delhi's Lajpat Nagar
  5. PM Launches Tree Plantation Campaign On World Environment Day
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Game Mode On As Kapil Sharma Welcomes Mary Kom, Sania Mirza And Saina Nehwal
  2. 'GOAT' Director Venkat Prabhu CONFIRMS Brother Premgi's Wedding; Here's When He Is Getting Married
  3. Kartik Aaryan In Talks To Play Prem In Sooraj Barjatya's Upcoming Directorial? Here's What We Know
  4. Lady Gaga Quashes Rumours Of Her Pregnancy After Pictures From Her Sister's Wedding Go Viral
  5. Aamir Ali Reacts To Sanjeeda Shaikh's 'Demotivating Partner' Comment: Washing Dirty Linen In Public Is Not My Class
Sports News
  1. PNG Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Match 9: Three Key Battles To Look Out For
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  3. India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Preview: Sunil Chhetri's Last Dance
  4. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: Debutants UGA To Hunt For Victory Against PNG
  5. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 9: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. US Flies B-1B Bomber For 1st Precision Bombing Drill In 7 Years As Tensions Simmer With North Korea
  2. As Israel Nears Decision On Border Offensive With Lebanon, Hezbollah Says 'Ready For All Out War'
  3. Rights Group Claims Israel Has Hit Residential Buildings With White Phosphorous In Lebanon
  4. Slovenia Recognises A Palestinian State, New Fighting Flares In Central Gaza
  5. India Elections 2024: Result Day Comes With Many Shocks And Surprises
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Modi Resigns As PM Ahead Of Third Term; Oath-Taking Likely On June 8