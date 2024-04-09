National

Delhi Excise Scam Case: Court Extends BRS Leader K Kavitha's Judicial Custody

Special judge for ED and CBI cases Kaveri Baweja extended Kavitha's custody till April 23 after she was produced before the court on expiry of her judicial remand granted earlier.

Advertisement

PTI
BRS leader K Kavitha | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A court here on Tuesday extended the judicial custody  of BRS leader K Kavitha by two weeks in the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case.

Special judge for ED and CBI cases Kaveri Baweja extended Kavitha's custody till April 23 after she was produced before the court on expiry of her judicial remand granted earlier.

The judge had on Monday denied interim bail to Kavitha, saying prima facie she not only destroyed evidence but was also instrumental in influencing witnesses and there is "every likelihood" of her continuing to do so in case the relief is granted.

The agency has alleged that Kavitha, an MLC and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is a key member of the "South Group", which has been accused of paying the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

Advertisement

Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: INDIA Bloc Seat Deal Announced For Maha; CEC Rajiv Kumar Gets Z+ Security Cover
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him