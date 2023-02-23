Delhi Dy CM Sisodia Writes To LG Again, Seeks Approval Of Proposal To Send Teachers To Finland

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday wrote another letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena asking him to approve the proposal to send Delhi government school teachers to Finland for a training programme.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government, cited government rules, saying the LG “cannot put such proposals on hold” for more than 15 days.

“It has been a month that the LG has put the teachers' training proposal on hold. Legally, the LG cannot keep any file on hold for more than 15 days,” he said. The Delhi government had on January 20 sent the proposal to the Lt Governor's Office to allow the teachers to visit Finland, days after Saxena asked the government to first conduct a cost-benefit analysis of the programme.