Delhi Diary

I still recall how excited my mother was when she loaded a washing machine for the very first time in her life. Unlike the unavoidable contraption it is now, back then, it was considered a luxury item. At a mini celebration with a handful of neighbours in attendance and lots of washable clothes scattered around, the machine was switched on, accompanied by its gurgling sound. Her life was transformed thereafter; she did not have to hand-wash laundry anymore for the five of us. She could hardly believe it!