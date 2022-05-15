Sunday, May 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Hold Meeting Of AAP MLAs On BJP’s Anti-Encroachment Drive

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday hold a key meeting of AAP MLAs on the anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic bodies in different parts of the city, officials said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Hold Meeting Of AAP MLAs On BJP’s Anti-Encroachment Drive
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal PTI (File Photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 May 2022 6:37 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday hold a key meeting of AAP MLAs on the anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic bodies in different parts of the city, officials said.

The three civic bodies have been carrying out demolitions in several parts of Delhi, including Shaheen Bagh, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Karol Bagh, Khyala, and Lodhi Colony.

Related stories

'Will Enter Into Alliance With 130 Crore Indians, I Want India To Win’: Arvind Kejriwal

Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi To Address Rally In Dahod On Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal In Rajkot On Wednesday

The meeting will begin at 11 am at Kejriwal's official residence in Civil Lines during which a strategy will be chalked out to counter the BJP over the demolition drive, officials said on Sunday.

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled for Saturday but was cancelled following the massive fire in a building in Mundka in which at least 27 people have died.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to stop the "destruction" in the name of anti-encroachment drive.

The deputy chief minister had also slammed the "bulldozer politics" of the BJP and claimed that the civic bodies were planning to raze 63 lakh dwellings in the national capital.

Tags

National Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Anti-Encroachment Drive AAP MLAs Bulldozer Politics BJP Politics Shaheen Bagh India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Magadh Express To Delhi University

Magadh Express To Delhi University

Andrew Symonds, Former Australia Cricketer, Dies In Car Crash - In Pics

Andrew Symonds, Former Australia Cricketer, Dies In Car Crash - In Pics