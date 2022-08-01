Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Delhi BJP Leaders Sit On Dharna Near CM Residence To Demand Removal Of Satyendar Jain And Manish Sisodia

The BJP leaders have been demanding sacking of Sisodia alleging massive corruption in implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22, after the recommendation of a CBI probe by Lt Governor VK Saxena.

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 3:44 pm

Delhi BJP leaders sat on a dharna outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Monday demanding removal of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over charges of alleged corruption.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta led a delegation that included party leaders and MLAs to meet Kejriwal demanding removal of Sisodia and Jain.

However, they were unable to do so as Kejriwal was in Gujarat to address a public rally in Rajkot.

Jain, who is currently in judicial custody in a case of alleged money laundering registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also a minister without portfolio in the Kejriwal government. 

He was minister of several important departments, including Health, Home, Power, Urban Development and Power, the charges of which are currently being handled by Sisodia. 

