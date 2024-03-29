Death Of Mukhtar Ansari: BJP Slams Opposition For Backing A Criminal; Akhilesh Yadav Asks For SC-Monitored Probe

Furthermore, slamming the Opposition for backing a criminal, BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh said, "Mukhtar Ansari is a criminal...leaders of SP, Congress and BSP are jumping now, showing how much pain they have for a criminal. Serious allegations have been made against Mukhtar Ansari and even the court sentenced him to life imprisonment but still their pain towards him indicates how they (SP, Congress and BSP) backed the protection of 'mafia raj',” he said.