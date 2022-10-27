Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Deaf, Mute Woman Raped By 3 Men In Rajasthan's Udaipur

A deaf and mute woman was allegedly raped in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan by three people, police said on Thursday.

Delhi woman gangraped in Ghaziabad
Delhi woman gangraped in Ghaziabad Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 10:12 pm

A deaf and mute woman was allegedly raped in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan by three people, police said on Thursday.

The matter came to light recently when she was found pregnant during a medical examination at MB government hospital where she had been taken from a shelter home after she hurt her leg in an attempt to escape.  

The woman was found destitute on October 21 following which police had taken her to the shelter home.

She tried to escape the home by jumping a wall but hurt her leg.  During a medical examination, she was found pregnant.

Ramsumer Meena, SHO, Hiran Magri Police Station said that the woman was found four to five months pregnant.  

He said that with the help of a sign language expert, the girl conveyed she was raped. After this, a case was registered on October 23.

According to Meena, the girl has identified three people as assailants, who are also deaf and mute.

Further investigation in the matter is going on, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far. The woman's mother works as domestic help.

Related stories

Andaman ‘Job-For-Sex’ Racket: Former Chief Secy Accused Of Gangrape Granted Anticipatory Bail

Harvey Weinstein Rape Accuser Ends Three Days On Stand After Gruelling Cross-Examination

Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Breaks Down In Court, Suffers Panic Attack

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Deaf And Mute Woman Allegedly Raped Ramsumer Meena SHO Hiran Magri Police Station Udaipur District Rajasthan MB Government Hospital
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal