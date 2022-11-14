Monday, Nov 14, 2022
DCW Takes Cognisance Of Woman’s Murder By Her Boyfriend, Asks Delhi Police For Report

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has asked Delhi Police report in the 29-year-old woman's murder allegedly by her live-in partner.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal
DCW chief Swati Maliwal.(File photo) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 7:33 pm

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to city police asking it to submit by November 18 action taken report in the 29-year-old woman's murder allegedly by her live-in partner in Delhi.

Accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala (28) allegedly chopped Shraddha Walkar's body into 35 pieces, kept them in a refrigerator for almost three weeks and dumped them in various parts of Delhi over several days.

Details of the killing and its grisly aftermath came to light almost six months later with Poonawala's arrest, officials said.

Some chopped body parts have been found and police are looking for the murder weapon, they said.

The officials said Poonawala bought a 300-litre fridge to keep the severed body parts and used incense sticks and room freshners to suppress the foul smell emanating from the corpse.

Poonawala and Walkar fell in love while working at a call centre in Mumbai. But since their families objected to the relationship, they moved to South Delhi's Mehrauli earlier this year, according to police.

The DCW has also sought from the Delhi Policy a copy of the FIR along with other details in the case.

The commission has told the police that it also wanted to know whether Walkar had filed any complaint of harassment, domestic violence or sexual abuse against her partner.

The Delhi Police has been asked to submit the report by November 18. 

