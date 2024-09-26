National

Day In Pics: September 26 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 26, 2024

Atishi inspects roadwork in DU area | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi with former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inspects roadwork in the Delhi University area, in New Delhi.

2/20
Waterlogging in Mumbai after rains
Waterlogging in Mumbai after rains | Photo: PTI

Heavily waterlogged Andheri subway following heavy rains.

3/20
Delhi Police arrests 2 criminals after encounter
Delhi Police arrests 2 criminals after encounter | Photo: PTI

Delhi Police personnel arrest two criminals following an encounter, at Khayala in New Delhi.

4/20
Smriti Irani in Jammu
Smriti Irani in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Former Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani with senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh during a press conference, in Jammu.

5/20
Protest over killing of 6-year old girl
Protest over killing of 6-year old girl | Photo: PTI

Gujarat Congress Party workers take out a protest rally demanding justice for the six-year-old girl who was allegedly killed by her principal, in Ahmedabad.

6/20
Chennai Mayor inspects waterlogged areas
Chennai Mayor inspects waterlogged areas | Photo: PTI

Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan visits a waterlogged area after heavy rainfall, in Chennai.

7/20
NCCF provide onions at subsidised rate
NCCF provide onions at subsidised rate | Photo: PTI

People buy onions from at subsidised rate of Rs 35 per kg provided by National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India (NCCF), in Jaipur.

8/20
Rahul campaigns for Haryana polls
Rahul campaigns for Haryana polls | Photo: PTI

Leader of Oppostion in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Kumari Selja during a public meeting for Haryana Assembly elections, at Assandh, in Karnal district, Haryana.

9/20
BJP protest outside Delhi Assembly
BJP protest outside Delhi Assembly | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta with BJP MLAs stages a protest demanding the AAP government to present Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report over the alleged excise policy scam, during a two-day session of the Assembly, outside Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi.

10/20
Aditya Thackeray addresses media
Aditya Thackeray addresses media | Photo: PTI

Shivsena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray addresses the media on various civic issues, in Mumbai.

11/20
Protest to save tram service
Protest to save tram service | Photo: PTI

Tram lovers take part in a protest at the Shyambazar Tram depot to save the trams service, in Kolkata.

12/20
Ex CCI Jammu gen secy Gaurav Gupta joins BJP
Ex CCI Jammu gen secy Gaurav Gupta joins BJP | Photo: PTI

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh with former general secretary of Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCI), Jammu, Gaurav Gupta as Gupta joins BJP, in Jammu.

13/20
Atishi at Delhi Assembly
Atishi at Delhi Assembly | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi arrives at the Vidhan Sabha during a two-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi.

14/20
Weather: Rains in Kanpur
Weather: Rains in Kanpur | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Ground staff cover the ground during rains ahead of the 2nd test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park stadium, Kanpur.

15/20
Nitin Gadkari in Bengaluru
Nitin Gadkari in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari addresses a seminar of the Indian Roads Congress on 'Advances in Bridge Management', in Bengaluru.

16/20
School closed due to rains
School closed due to rains | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Security personnel outside a school that was closed due to heavy rains, in Mumbai.

17/20
Prez Murmu visits Siachen Base Camp
Prez Murmu visits Siachen Base Camp | Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu interacts with soldiers during a visit to Siachen Base Camp.

18/20
Tourists at Taj Mahal
Tourists at Taj Mahal | Photo: PTI

Foreign tourists wearing 'sarees' visit the Taj Mahal, in Agra.

19/20
Tree uprooted after heavy rains in Shimla
Tree uprooted after heavy rains in Shimla | Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck in a jam after a road blocked by a tree that uprooted due to heavy rainfall, in Shimla.

20/20
CR Patil, Bhajanlal Sharma & Mohan Yadav
CR Patil, Bhajanlal Sharma & Mohan Yadav | Photo: PTI

Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a meeting regarding the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal-ERCP (PKC-ERCP) Link Project, in New Delhi.

