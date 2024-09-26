Day In Pics: September 26 2024

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi with former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inspects roadwork in the Delhi University area, in New Delhi.
Heavily waterlogged Andheri subway following heavy rains.
Delhi Police personnel arrest two criminals following an encounter, at Khayala in New Delhi.
Former Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani with senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh during a press conference, in Jammu.
Gujarat Congress Party workers take out a protest rally demanding justice for the six-year-old girl who was allegedly killed by her principal, in Ahmedabad.
Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan visits a waterlogged area after heavy rainfall, in Chennai.
People buy onions from at subsidised rate of Rs 35 per kg provided by National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India (NCCF), in Jaipur.
Leader of Oppostion in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Kumari Selja during a public meeting for Haryana Assembly elections, at Assandh, in Karnal district, Haryana.
Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta with BJP MLAs stages a protest demanding the AAP government to present Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report over the alleged excise policy scam, during a two-day session of the Assembly, outside Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi.
Shivsena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray addresses the media on various civic issues, in Mumbai.
Tram lovers take part in a protest at the Shyambazar Tram depot to save the trams service, in Kolkata.
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh with former general secretary of Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCI), Jammu, Gaurav Gupta as Gupta joins BJP, in Jammu.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi arrives at the Vidhan Sabha during a two-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi.
Ground staff cover the ground during rains ahead of the 2nd test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park stadium, Kanpur.
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari addresses a seminar of the Indian Roads Congress on 'Advances in Bridge Management', in Bengaluru.
Security personnel outside a school that was closed due to heavy rains, in Mumbai.
President Droupadi Murmu interacts with soldiers during a visit to Siachen Base Camp.
Foreign tourists wearing 'sarees' visit the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
Vehicles stuck in a jam after a road blocked by a tree that uprooted due to heavy rainfall, in Shimla.
Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a meeting regarding the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal-ERCP (PKC-ERCP) Link Project, in New Delhi.