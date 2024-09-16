National

Day In Pics: September 16, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 16, 2024

Omar Abdullah campaign for J&K polls Photo: PTI/S Irfan

J&K National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah during a rally ahead of J&K Assembly elections, at Pampore in Pulwama district, Jammu & Kashmir.

1/9
Eid celebration in Kanpur
Eid celebration in Kanpur Photo: PTI

Muslim devotees take part in a procession on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, in Kanpur.

2/9
PM inaugurates Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project
PM inaugurates Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides on the metro after inaugurating Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project, in Ahmedabad.

3/9
Amit Shahs rally in Kishtwar
Amit Shah's rally in Kishtwar Photo: PTI

BJP supporters during a public meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of J&K Assembly elections, in Kishtwar district, Jammu & Kashmir.

4/9
Amit Shah campaign for J&K polls
Amit Shah campaign for J&K polls Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union MoS Jitendra Singh during a public meeting ahead of J&K Assembly elections, in Kishtwar district, Jammu & Kashmir.

5/9
N Biren Singh addressing media
N Biren Singh addressing media Photo: PTI

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh speaks with the media.

6/9
Yogi Adityanath in Tripura
Yogi Adityanath in Tripura Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of Siddheshwari Temple in Barakathal, in West Tripura.

7/9
PM at Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo
PM at Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an inauguration of Renewable Energy Investors Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar.

8/9
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebration in Agartala
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebration in Agartala Photo: PTI

Muslim devotees take part in a procession on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, in Agartala.

9/9
IND vs BAN series: IND training
IND vs BAN series: IND training Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma with teammate Ravindra Jadeja during a training session ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

