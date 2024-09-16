Day In Pics: September 16, 2024

J&K National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah during a rally ahead of J&K Assembly elections, at Pampore in Pulwama district, Jammu & Kashmir.
Muslim devotees take part in a procession on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, in Kanpur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides on the metro after inaugurating Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project, in Ahmedabad.
BJP supporters during a public meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of J&K Assembly elections, in Kishtwar district, Jammu & Kashmir.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union MoS Jitendra Singh during a public meeting ahead of J&K Assembly elections, in Kishtwar district, Jammu & Kashmir.
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh speaks with the media.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of Siddheshwari Temple in Barakathal, in West Tripura.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an inauguration of Renewable Energy Investors Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar.
Muslim devotees take part in a procession on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, in Agartala.
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma with teammate Ravindra Jadeja during a training session ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.