National

Day In Pics: October 23, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 23, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
16th BRICS Summit. Concert and informal dinner for the heads of BRICS delegations Photo: Alexandr Kryazhev/ brics-russia2024.ru host photo via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping during a concert ahead of an informal dinner for the heads of BRICS delegations held as part of the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.

1/6
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad Photo: PTI
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by supporters upon his arrival in Wayanad district, Kerala.

2/6
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Priyanka files nomination for Lok Sabha by-polls Photo: PTI
AICC General Secretary and party candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra files her nomination papers from Wayanad constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-polls, in Wayanad district, Kerala.

3/6
Air pollution in Delhi
Weather: Air pollution in Delhi Photo: PTI
Commuters on a road amid smog, in New Delhi.

4/6
Virat Kohli
IND vs NZ 2nd test: Ind training Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India's Virat Kohli bats during a training session ahead of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

5/6
Stubble burning in Punjab
Stubble burning in Punjab Photo: PTI
A farmer burns stubble after a harvest at a paddy field, on the outskirts of Amritsar. The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Centre for making the environment protection law “toothless”, and said the provision under the CAQM Act which deals with the penalty for stubble burning was not being implemented.

6/6
Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Priyanka's roadshow for Wayanad LS bypoll Photo: PTI
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with party leader and candidate from Wayanad constituency Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a roadshow before filing her nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll, in Wayanad, Kerala.

